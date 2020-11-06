Bryan R. Lambert
Nov. 23, 1954 - Nov. 4, 2020
Bryan R. Lambert, 65, of South Daytona, passed away on November 4, 2020, at Halifax Health – Hospice Ormond Beach Care Center, with his daughters at his side at the time of his passing. Bryan was born in Easton, Maryland, on November 23, 1954, to Elmer and Ann Lambert. After graduating high school, he served in the US Navy and spent time aboard an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War era. He came to Daytona Beach in 1977. Long time locals will remember Bryan as their favorite bartender on the back bar at PJ's on Broadway. Bryan was a loving father to his daughters, human and four-legged, and embraced becoming a grandfather. Bryan was a loyal and kind friend. Bryan is preceded in death by his parents; sister Bobbie; and daughter, Chelsea. Bryan is survived by his daughter, Casey Soule and son-in-law, Rick Soule; daughter, Kendal Lambert and fiancé, Travis Harris; their mother, Roxanne Kelly; grandson, Silas Soule; and beloved dog, Honda. There will be no memorial services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will lay him to rest in a private ceremony. The family requests that you honor Bryan with a donation to your favorite charity
. He was a very generous man and gave willingly to those in need. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
