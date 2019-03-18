|
|
Buenaventura Garcia
07/07/1928 - 03/16/2019
Buenaventura "Boning" "Ben" Garcia 90 years old passed away Saturday March 16, 2019 in Orange City, FL. He was born July 4th, 1928 in Bohol, Philippines. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cynthia Garcia, his seven children: Daughters, Deliah Holland and her husband Sean, Myrna Amolat and her husband Manny, Jocelyn Estalilla and her husband Hector and Lanissa: her sons, Bonifacio , Carlos and Rodeon and his wife Daisy Garcia, his grandchildren, Carl, Danielle, Mychal, David and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 –9:00 pm Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home, 935 E. New York Ave. Deland, FL. A Funeral Mass will be conducted 10:00 AM Wednesday March 20, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 359 W. New York Ave., Deland, FL. Burial will be at the Deland Memorial Gardens, Deland, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019