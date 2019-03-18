Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home Deland
935 E New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 736-0021
Resources
More Obituaries for Buenaventura Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buenaventura Garcia


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Buenaventura Garcia Obituary
Buenaventura Garcia
07/07/1928 - 03/16/2019
Buenaventura "Boning" "Ben" Garcia 90 years old passed away Saturday March 16, 2019 in Orange City, FL. He was born July 4th, 1928 in Bohol, Philippines. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cynthia Garcia, his seven children: Daughters, Deliah Holland and her husband Sean, Myrna Amolat and her husband Manny, Jocelyn Estalilla and her husband Hector and Lanissa: her sons, Bonifacio , Carlos and Rodeon and his wife Daisy Garcia, his grandchildren, Carl, Danielle, Mychal, David and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 –9:00 pm Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home, 935 E. New York Ave. Deland, FL. A Funeral Mass will be conducted 10:00 AM Wednesday March 20, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 359 W. New York Ave., Deland, FL. Burial will be at the Deland Memorial Gardens, Deland, FL.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now