Burdette Hunt

2/25/1928 - 7/21/2020

Burdette Hunt transitioned on July 21, 2020. Burdette Hunt was born February 25, 1928 in Kingston, Jamaica. He was trained as an Electronic Engineer in England. He worked For ITT Decca Marine in Jersey City, NJ and moved From Montclair, NJ to Palm Coast in the late 1970's. He started his own electronic repair company, "Bram Hi Tech Assembly", located in Bunnell, FL. He and his wife started "The United Cultural Caribbean Association". He is survived by wife, Cynthia and daughter, Charlene.



