Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - Edgewater Chapel
433 North Ridgewood Avenue
Edgewater, FL 32132
(386) 428-6487
Burke Shannon Winn


1942 - 2020
Burke Shannon Winn Obituary
Burke Shannon Winn
Sept. 6, 1942 - Jan. 1, 2020
Burke Shannon Winn, 77, Edgewater, a retired Army Major with 32 years service, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at his home. Mr. Winn, an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era, was born in Sanford, FL. He was a 1960 graduate of Sanford High School and 1965 graduate of Murray State College, Kentucky, earning a Bachelor's degree in Science. After his retirement he moved from Prince George, VA to DeBary in 2004 before moving to Edgewater two years ago. He was a member of the Edgewater Alliance Church, American Legion Post #285, Edgewater and Post #8093, DeBary. Survivors include his wife, Loraine L.; son, Burke S. Winn, Jr. of Prince George; daughter, Marci (Gary Hoge) Winn of Destin, FL; two step daughters, Deana Story of Colonial Heights, VA and Michele (Rory) Dupuis of DeBary; three sisters, JoAnne Wrennick of St. Augustine, Tonya (Dave) Roland of Sanford and Debra Winn of Eustis; granddaughter, Allison Hoge and two step granddaughters, Annie and Carley Story. Memorial service will be 2 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Dudley Edgewater Chapel, 433 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater with brother-in-law, Dave Roland, officiating. Military honors will be rendered by members of American Legion Post #285. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
