Byron N. Reeves
July 7, 1980 - March 10, 2020
The Home Going Celebration for Byron N. Reeves will be 11am Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Greater Union Baptist Church 240 S. Clara Ave, DeLand, FL. Interment will follow at St. Johns Cemetery. Seville, FL. The Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home 105 W. New Hampshire Ave. DeLand, FL. Byron Namor Reeves was born July 7, 1980, in Deland, FL. to Randolph R. Reeves, Fayetteville, NC and Sheila Reeves Hickman (Apostle John), DeBary, FL. He was the second of two children. Leaving his parents and sister Melissa N. Reeves, DeLand, FL. Byron was married to Gina R. McIntosh. He was the father of two amazing children, Dontavious Floyd (Courtney) and Amariana Epps (Andreca). In the evening of March 10, 2020, God saw fit to call Byron home, leaving to cherish his memory, a nephew, Tyrahn Saadiq Wyatt Reeves, DeLand, FL., aunts and uncles, Todd Dawson (Kemyatta), Melvin Dawson (Anita "Kay"), Calvin Sr. (Beverly), Earl Reeves (Sharion), Barbara Jean Armbrister, Raymond Reeves (Sabrina), Mahalia Johnson (Joe) Maria Reeves, Marilyn Johnson (Robert), and Carole Reeves; loving god-mother, Pastor Resella Harper; lifetime devoted friends, Sharmaine S. Robinson, Chandra M. Dean and Danny Simpson; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Please log on to ADJUnity.com for the full obituary. ADJ Unity Funeral Home (386)740-1891.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020