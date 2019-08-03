|
|
Calvin Homer LaMotte
June 1, 1924 - August 1, 2019
Calvin Homer LaMotte of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, at the age of 95. He was employed by the Western Electric Company in Baltimore, Maryland, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 where he served as a signalman aboard 4 Merchant Marine ships. Mr. LaMotte and his second wife lived in Harpers Ferry, WV, before retiring to Ormond Beach in 2002. Mr. LaMotte was an Eagle Scout receiving the Silver Beaver, an award given for hard work in the community. Mr. LaMotte was preceded in death by his first wife, Miriam Ruth nee Meyers, and his parents, Homer Bryan LaMotte and Marie Elizabeth, nee Berl, LaMotte. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bettie Jeannette nee James, 2 sons by his first marriage, Lawrence Alan LaMotte and Keith Bryan LaMotte, 5 granddaughters, Tiffany Allison, Tara Daniele, Amanda Marie, Karin Michele, and Kristen Miriam, and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, on Wednesday August 7, 2019, at 1:00, followed by a service in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , Central and North Florida Chapter, 378 Center Pointe Circle, Suite 1280, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701-3442.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019