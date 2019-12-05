|
|
Camilla Bowman Sanjaya
November 29, 2019
Camilla Bowman Sanjaya, of Edgewater, Florida, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on November 29, 2019. Camilla was born in 1965 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida where she grew up on the bayou with her four siblings, mother and father. After attending Fort Walton Christian School she moved to Arkansas and graduated from Omaha High School. Camilla obtained her degree in Medical Technology in 2009 from Daytona State College and was employed by Advent Health Hospital in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Camilla touched the lives of many of the patients and staff in the hospital during her tenure there. Camilla loved tending her orchids and spending time in her garden enjoying the beauty and peacefulness of nature. She loved spending time with her family and friends, world travel, international cuisine, a good glass of wine and having fun! Her style, humor and wit will be missed by all who knew her. Camilla is survived by her son Michael Sanjaya, his wife Shannon, granddaughter Seren, her brothers Chris and Corrie Bowman, sister Catherine Bowman, and their mother Cathy Lambert. She is pre-deceased by her father Claude L. Bowman, Jr., and her brother Claude L. Bowman III. Camilla's family invites you to attend her Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 14, 3:00pm at New Smyrna Beach Garden Club.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019