Candace "Candy" Crownover
Mar. 21, 1946 - Oct. 14, 2020
Candace "Candy" Crownover passed peacefully Wednesday, October 14 with her loving husband Carey by her side. She was surrounded in her last days by her large loving family and she will be greatly missed. Candy was born on March 21, 1946 at Florida Hospital in Orlando to David and Audrey Johnson. She grew up, married and raised her children in the Orlando area. She met Carey at The Breakers in New Smyrna Beach in the spring of 1963. They married later that year and had five children together. Candy was a wonderful mom and an integral part of her grandchildren's lives. She loved the small-town atmosphere of Deland so much that after Carey's retirement from Publix more than 25 years ago they moved here. When the children were old enough, she went to college and with determination and hard work she graduated with a degree in psychology from UCF and then a Master's Degree from Stetson. She was quite accomplished as a licensed therapist, building a successful marriage and family therapy practice in Deland, teaching as an adjunct professor at Stetson, and presenting to conferences in Europe. Candy never mentioned retirement and continued seeing clients until she became ill only a few short months ago. Candy was a very active and devout catholic and attended mass every day. In the last few years she truly enjoyed participating in mission work and made many humanitarian trips to take necessities to our sister church in Cuba. Candy's favorite hobby was researching her family tree and she uncovered a very rich family history. She was a true Floridian, her ancestors on both parent's sides included several Florida pioneers and she was a proud descendent of Captain James Armour the longest serving lighthouse keeper at the Jupiter lighthouse. Candy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carey E. Crownover. She is the mother to Carey D., Chandler (Mitzi), Cassandra (James Brown) Christopher (Alisa), and Craig. She is the loving grandmother to Kathryn, Mallory, Christopher, Jessica, Carey, Tyler, Wesley, Jackson, McKenzie, Maggie, Audrey, Clara and Ellie. She was tragically preceded in death by her grandson Alex in 2009. Her great-grandchildren are Kenny, Tilly, Tyler, and Eli. She has two surviving brothers Donald Johnson and Thomas Long, and was preceded in death by her oldest brother David Johnson. The viewing and funeral mass will be held at 2 pm October 22, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Deland. Candy died from MDS, a rare bone marrow blood disorder. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MDS Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
