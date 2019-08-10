|
Candy Leinfelder Jones Gilman
August 9, 2019
Candy Leinfelder Jones Gilman, 78, widow of Russell T. Gilman, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on August 9, 2019, after an extended illness. She was totally devoted to her family, adored her dog Charmar, and was an avid Republican who was passionate about America, having served as President of the Republican Club of Daytona Beach and Chairman of the Republican Committee for Volusia County. She had a gift for hospitality and hosted many social gatherings in her home. She was a gifted interior decorator, and during her career, owned J and R Interiors in Anderson, SC and later served as an associate at Kitty Scott Furniture in Ormond Beach. She was predeceased by her mother, Vii Leinfelder, her father, Jack Gold, her stepfather, John Leinfelder, and her son, Marc Jones. Left behind to cherish her memory are her brother, David (Rachel) Leinfelder of Wake Forest, NC; sons, Greg (Susan) Jones of Terrell, NC and Lester (Ansley) Jones of Athens, GA; daughter-in-law, Charity Jones, of Daytona Beach, FL; grandchildren, Matthew (Robin) Jones of USMC Kaneohe Bay, HI, Madison (Luke) Murrell of Monroe, GA, Rachel Jones of Clemson, SC, Mitchell Jones of Athens, GA, and Mason Jones of Daytona Beach, FL; step-grandsons, Aron Thomson of Thibodaux, LA and Colton (Meshia) Smith of Mims, FL; great-grandchildren Raven, Jayden, and Gunner Jones of Kaneohe Bay, HI; and step-great grandchildren Aiden Gillis and Trenton Smith of Mims, FL, Connor Thomson of Thibodaux, LA, and Jackson Thomson of Cocoa Beach, FL. The funeral will be held at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 at 3 p.m. Monday, August 12, with receiving visitors from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Shady Rest Cemetery in Holly Hill. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
