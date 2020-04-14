Home

Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 449-1100
Captain Alva Blanks


1921 - 2020
Captain Alva Blanks Obituary
Captain Alva Blanks
June 29, 1921 - April 7, 2020
Captain Al Blanks passed on April 7, 2020. He was 98 and doing what he enjoyed, exercising. He went for a walk and fell, striking his head and passed the next day. His motto was "use it or lose it" and that is what he was doing. Al was a proud 34 year veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enlisted right out of high school as a sailor and worked his way up to the rank of Captain. The Navy sent him to Harvard, Yale and Stanford over his career. He was involved in every war during his tenure which included World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Captain Blanks was proud to have served as the commanding officer of the USS William H. Standley. He had a profound love and respect for all that he served with and spoke of them often. He is remembered with equal respect and admiration by his various officers and crews. Al will be reunited with his beloved wife of 60 years, Helen and son, Mark, who both passed several years ago. The Captain is survived by his sister, Geneva; daughter, Julie; son, Dave and a full compliment of grandkids, great and great-great. "Rest in peace Captain and Go Navy!" Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
