Captain CE "Bud" Gammill
January 27, 2020
Born in 1933, on a Central Illinois farm, 4 years into the great depression, Captain CE."Bud" Gammill, was the only son of Dorothy and Henderson Gammill. He had two sisters, Margorie, who preceded him in death, and Merna Piper of Champaign Illinois. He was the loving Husband of Karen Wright Gammill for 58 years, and they are the parents to three children: Patti Benner , Brad Benner)Batavia, Ill. Dave Gammill (Missy Braswell)Sycamore Ill, and Steven E. Gammill (Natalie Gammill) Orlando Fla. He left a great Heritage full of Love for Life, Love for God, Love for his country, and a heart for Adventure, to his three cherished Grandsons, Matthew Benner (Carly Heitzler), Adam Benner and Jake Benner (Stephanie Benner)of Spring Tx. He was a Graduate of University of Illinois, and was drafted into the Army during the Korean war, flying border patrol along the "Iron Curtain" during the Cold war with Russia. He Served in the National Guard for 8 years, and Flew for United Airlines for 32 years. He was a line check airman training newly qualified pilots. He flew the Pacific route at the end of his career, in the Boeing 747-400. After retirement, he flew his own V tail Bonanza for 13 years for a total of 50 years of flying. He was awarded the FAA's Master Pilot Award, for 50 years of flying without accident. He will be remembered most for his love of God and Family, his great life stories, his love for the Northwoods, and of course his love of Flight. We Now dedicate his spirit back to our Heavenly Father, who made him, and carried him through this life; and we thank him for the time we got to have with him. A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church 751 Dunlawton Ave. Port Orange On February 4th at 1pm.
