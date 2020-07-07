Carey F. Smith
July 5, 2020
Carey Franklin Smith of Pawleys Island, SC, passed away July 5, 2020 at the age of 77. Carey was born in 1942 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Harry and Frances Smith. His family resided in the nearby City of Greer where he attended Greer public schools. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He later earned his Master's in Public Administration from the University of Georgia. After beginning his career with the Greenville Hospital System, he went on to a career in municipal management beginning in Spartanburg and following graduate school, to the cities of Dillon, North Augusta, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina between the years of 1968 and 1984. His resume gained the notice of the resort town of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The town was looking for its first ever Town Manager, and Carey was the perfect fit. He served as Hilton Head Town Manager for over six years. After working for a private firm, he returned to local government in 1990 when he became City Manager in Tarpon Springs, Florida. In 1994, he was offered the position of City Manager in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he served for over eight and a half years until coming to Rock Hill in April 2002. After retiring from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Carey was interim managers for Hardeeville, South Carolina and Georgetown, South Carolina, where he served as interim for two terms. Carey and his wife, Joan were beach lovers and moved to retire in Pawleys Island. Carey received many honors in his over 40 years of Public Service, was the recipient of Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary and President of South Carolina City Managers Association in the 80's. He was always an active member in International City Managers Association and National League of Cities where he received many honors. He enjoyed tennis, fishing, reading, beach walks and shagging. He was an active member in church as a deacon and choir member throughout his life and most recently was a member of Duncan United Methodist in Georgetown, SC. Carey is survived by his loving wife, Joan Byars Smith of 54 years. They were married at Fulton Presbyterian Church on February 5, 1966. Also surviving are his sons, Carey Smith II and C. Scott Smith (Robin); brother, Dr. James Ronald Smith; many loving nieces and nephews; brother and sisters-in-law; and a special mother-in-law, Katherine Byars. He loved and adored their four grandchildren, Slater Jay Smith of Lubbock, Texas, Caleb Wade Smith, Ruby Julia Smith and Michael Scott Smith of Birmingham, Alabama. He was predeceased by his sister, Pamela E. Harrill. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Howard Auditorium in Georgetown, South Carolina. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary in Greer, South Carolina and may be viewed via webcast at www.thewoodmortuary.com
. Burial following in Mountain View Cemetery, Greer, South Carolina. Memorials may be made to The Citadel Alumni Association, Salvation Army or charity of one's choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
.