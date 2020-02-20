|
Carl Alfred Clark
Jan. 31, 1935 - Feb. 11, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. Carl Alfred Clark, 85, Daytona Beach, who passed on February 11, 2020, will be 2 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Derek Triplett , Hope Fellowship Church delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5 PM – 8 PM today (Fri. Feb. 21,) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc., and from 1 PM until service time at the church on Sat. Mr. Clark was born January 31, 1935 , to the late Carlton Clark and the late Lucile DeBose Clark Jones in Daytona Beach, . He was a 1953 graduate of Campbell High School and he also attended Bethune-Cookman College. He retired from the City of Daytona Beach as a Water-Line Worker. Carl joined Mt. Bethel Baptist Institutional Church on Jan. 31, 1982. He is survived by daughters, Cynsere McCarty (Pete), , Carlynn Collier (RET. SGT. Charles) Lawton, Carolyn Owens, Sara Williams, ,; sons, Minister Carnell Smith, Sr. (Lisa), , James Williams (Bettylynn), Chavis Williams, and Anthony Williams, ,; brothers, Dorian Page (Beverly) Banks, Earnest Cummings (Eloise), , life long close 1st cousin, Earnest Clark;, 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 4 great – great grandchildren; a devoted friend, Agnes Walker, Clavis Blevins & Ceronda Blevins, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020