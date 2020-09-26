1/1
Carl Bagwell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Bagwell
7/21/1937 - 9/20/2020
Carl "Buddy" Bagwell was born in Bastrop, Louisiana on July 21, 1937 and left us on September 20, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served as an honored member of the National Security Agency. He left behind his loving wife, Nadine, two children, son Eric Bagwell and his wife Karen, of Winter Springs, and daughter Tracy West and her husband Michael, of Ormond Beach. He was also the proud Papa to grandchildren, Alaina Trapp of Kingsport TN, Alex West of Greenville, SC, Katie West of Charlotte, NC, Evan Bagwell of Winter Springs, FL and Leah Bagwell of Aspen, CO. He was also a wonderful Great-Papa to Landon and Carson Trapp of Kingsport, TN. He is also survived by his brothers, Gene Bagwell and Dennis Bagwell and his sisters, Sue Walsh and Emma Bagwell. Carl enjoyed golfing and could be found on a golf course just about every weekend trying for that elusive hole-in-one. Carl spent many years in the Telecommunications business that had him living in multiple states including Maryland, Minnesota, Georgia, Texas and finally to his home in Daytona Beach, Florida where he settled and enjoyed a great life with the love of his life, Nadine. Carl and Nadine recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Friends and family alike will miss him greatly and he left an impact on all who knew him. We ask our Father to watch over Carl as we know he is also watching over us. We love you!!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Oviedo
501 E MITCHELL HAMMOCK RD
Oviedo, FL 32765
4073668999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved