Carl Bagwell

7/21/1937 - 9/20/2020

Carl "Buddy" Bagwell was born in Bastrop, Louisiana on July 21, 1937 and left us on September 20, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served as an honored member of the National Security Agency. He left behind his loving wife, Nadine, two children, son Eric Bagwell and his wife Karen, of Winter Springs, and daughter Tracy West and her husband Michael, of Ormond Beach. He was also the proud Papa to grandchildren, Alaina Trapp of Kingsport TN, Alex West of Greenville, SC, Katie West of Charlotte, NC, Evan Bagwell of Winter Springs, FL and Leah Bagwell of Aspen, CO. He was also a wonderful Great-Papa to Landon and Carson Trapp of Kingsport, TN. He is also survived by his brothers, Gene Bagwell and Dennis Bagwell and his sisters, Sue Walsh and Emma Bagwell. Carl enjoyed golfing and could be found on a golf course just about every weekend trying for that elusive hole-in-one. Carl spent many years in the Telecommunications business that had him living in multiple states including Maryland, Minnesota, Georgia, Texas and finally to his home in Daytona Beach, Florida where he settled and enjoyed a great life with the love of his life, Nadine. Carl and Nadine recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Friends and family alike will miss him greatly and he left an impact on all who knew him. We ask our Father to watch over Carl as we know he is also watching over us. We love you!!



