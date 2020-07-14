Carl Edward Epting Jr.August 12, 1921 - July 13, 2020Carl Edward Epting, Jr., 98, died at Bishop's Glen Health Center on July 13, 2020 after a long illness. Carl was born on August 12, 1921 in Newberry, South Carolina and grew up in Kinston NC and Greenville SC. He graduated in 1942 from Clemson A & M College (now Clemson University) and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry. He entered flight training that June and, before shipping out overseas, on July 24, 1942, married his high school sweetheart Margaret Parker, his beloved Maggie, to whom he remained devoted for over 70 years of marriage. Carl completed training as a B-24 bomber pilot and traveled with his crew by boat to the European Theatre of Operations where he was deployed with the Eighth Air Force at Rackheath near Norwich, England. Between August of 1944 and April of 1945 Carl and his crew completed 35 operational bombing missions, 18 practice missions, and 6 trucking missions, flying gasoline to bases in France for General George Patton's advance into Germany. He was released from active duty in November of 1945, but remained active in the Air Force Reserves over the years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Entering his chosen field of architecture, Carl qualified for registration in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida where he practiced until offered a position in the savings and loan industry as a loan officer and later as branch expansion coordinator and construction supervisor. He continued in that position until September of 1983 when he retired as Vice President of Daytona Beach Federal Savings and Loan. Carl and Margaret enjoyed a quiet retirement in Daytona Beach where they continued their deep commitment to God through the Episcopal Church at St. Mary's, Daytona. Carl Epting is survived by one son, Carl Christopher Epting (Susanne) of Iowa City, Iowa who is a retired Episcopal bishop; two grandchildren, Michael of Tempe, Arizona and Amanda of Indianola, Iowa; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a niece Merrill Anne Maile Carlson whom the Eptings raised, one sister Barbara, and his partner in life, Maggie. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be at a later date at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 216 Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach. Interment of ashes will be in the church's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's.