Carl "Chief" Eugene Julian

June 15, 1936 - April 27, 2020

Carl "Chief" Eugene Julian, 83, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born June 15, 1936 in Vincennes, Indiana, the son of the late Carl and Annie (Johnson) Julian. Carl received an A.S. degree from Vincennes University in 1959, followed by a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 1961. He began his career in 1961 at Lockheed Aircraft, Burbank, CA. While at Lockheed, he worked on the control systems for the Polaris missile, and antennas used by the US Air Force. In 1964, Carl began working for General Electric and later retired in 1991. During his 27-year career with GE, he worked on the Apollo program, heavy military electronics division, ballistic missiles defense systems, space defense systems, electronic warfare defense systems for Special Ops Forces during the Gulf War, and much more. Carl was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Moose Lodge and GE Elfun Society. Between the mid-80s and 2010, Carl helped the City of Daytona Beach by serving on their Economic Development Board, Board of Adjustments, and Beautification Advisory Board. As one of the first homeowners in Pelican Bay, Carl also served on their Architectural Review Committee for over 30 years helping to implement standards and maintain property appearance. Carl was a man of integrity, honesty and civic minded. A hard working man who loved his family. Carl once stated he respects everyone and that he has never met a stranger. Carl is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith "Judy" K Julian, his two daughters, Lori Hobdy (Dic) of Ormond Beach and Andrea "AJ" Tuttle (Robert) of Las Vegas Nevada, his seven grandchildren: Jarred (Marina) and Aaron (Caroline) Epstein, Alexa, Jessica, Carlie, Miranda and Julian Tuttle and a great-granddaughter, Marlee Juliana Epstein. Carl is also survived by his brother, Richard Julian (Peggy) and three nieces (Jade, Faith, Karen) and one nephew (Greg). Carl was predeceased by his brother Charles Lee Julian. Services will be at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store