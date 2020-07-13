1/1
Carl G. Rosenwald
1940 - 2020
Carl G. Rosenwald
Sept. 13, 1940 - July 11, 2020
Carl G. Rosenwald, 79, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 13, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Charles and Rita Rosenwald. At the age of four he moved with his family to this area. Carl retired as a Mechanical Supervisor contracting with FPL for power plants all over the United States. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He enjoyed golfing, exercising, Nascar, and College Football (especially the GATORS). Carl was a member of Harbor Baptist Church and a proud member of Local Union 295 since the 1960's. He is survived by his wife, Carol Rosenwald; son, Karl (Gwendolyn) Rosenwald, III of Daytona Beach, FL; daughter, BillieJo Rosenwald of Ormond Beach, FL; step-son, Kevin Whitaker of LaGrange, GA; brother, Howard (Marnie) Burnett of Jacksonville, FL; nephew, Chris McQuire of Boyton Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Anna (Matt) Rosenwald Helms of Lyons, GA, Patrick Rosenwald of Vidalia, GA, Hunter (Tori) Whitaker of LaGrange, GA and Hannah Whitaker of LaGrange, GA; and one great-granddaughter, River Lee Whitaker. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Rita Rosenwald; his step-father, Howard Burnett; his first wife, Joanne Rosenwald; a son, Shannon Ray Rosenwald and a sister, Carol McQuire. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Harbor Baptist Church, 428 Tomoka Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, followed by a Graveside Service for family only at 2:00pm at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to ipffoundation.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
