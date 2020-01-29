|
Carl Gorman Gandy, Jr.
Sept. 3, 1963 - Jan. 25, 2020
Carl Gorman Gandy, Jr., 56, was born September 3, 1963. A longtime resident of Bunnell, Florida, Carl was killed in an automobile accident on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Carl was the husband of Rena and father of Christine, the true loves of his life. He affected many people in his lifetime and was deeply committed to his family, religion, and profession. Carl loved being around family and friends, but he cherished and loved the most the time he spent with his wife and daughter. He was an outstanding example of a husband, father, brother, uncle, an Elder in his church, and a true friend of many. His words were spoken in a manner that represented true compassion. His enjoyment of the outdoors and fishing were shared with his family and friends, and of course, the passion Carl, Rena, and Christine shared for University of Alabama football is considered exceptional. Carl graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School where he was a proud member of the football team. He held a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Central Florida, which he obtained in 1992. He was granted certification as an addictions professional (CAP) by the Florida Certification Board, and was certified in Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) by the Correctional Counseling Institute in Memphis, Tennessee. Carl guided many people through their struggles with addiction. He began his career with SMA Healthcare in 1996, and while he held many titles, his most recent was Director of the Men's Residential Treatment Program. Even while serving in an administrative capacity, Carl worked hands on with his clients and colleagues on a daily basis. He was best described by a colleague as, "a strong leader with a big heart." Carl will truly be missed. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Carl Gorman Gandy, Sr., his mother Diane Wert, sister Charlene Cayton, and nephew Billy Bouno. His survivors include: Wife: Rena Gandy, Daughter: Christine Gandy, Unofficial Adopted Parents: Dellas and Colleen Sorenson, Siblings: Dede Avery (Scott) and Cecelia Williamson, Uncle: Mike Wert, Nephews and Nieces: Shawn York, Jeffrey Bouno (Devin), Jeffrey Avery (Brandy), Timothy Avery, Rob Avery, Ashley Salter (Kevin), Janna Gardner (Brian), Alice Williamson, and Carl Bowdre. Also a host of loving relatives whom he cared for deeply, including, Angela Bowdre (Steve), Brandy Humenik, George and Robin Humenik. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bunnell, Florida at 11:00 am. His burial will be private. Friends and family are invited to attend and are requested to display their support of Carl, Rena, and Christine's love of Alabama football. Roll Tide! For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Carl's family would appreciate donations to the Deland Men's Residential Treatment Program, c/o SMA Healthcare Foundation, in remembrance of Carl Gandy, at 150 Magnolia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Carl's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals. com. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020