Carl Hames Roper, Jr.

October 10, 1941 - July 11, 2020

Carl H. Roper, Jr. , 78, passed away in Orlando, Florida on July 11, 2020. Carl was born in Daytona Beach, Florida on October 10, 1941. He was a cigar sales representative for Altadis, USA and also the owner/operator of Old South Tobacco Shop in Macon, Georgia before retiring in 2005 and moving back to Florida to be near his kids. Carl loved the lord, his country, and his family. He thoroughly enjoyed cars and pretty ladies. He was an usher and member of First Baptist Orlando. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Carl H. Roper, Sr. and Sarah M. Roper, and his wife Polly S. Roper. He is survived by his son Carl H. Roper, III (Sherrie) of Inverness, Fl ; his daughter Lisa Engel (John) of Fort Pierce, Fl.; his sister Angela Quinton-Smith, Orlando, Fl. and his cousin Diane Davidson, Tallahassee, Fl. A private family service will be planned at a future date.



