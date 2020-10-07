1/1
Carl Little
1936 - 2020
Carl Little
13 Oct 1936 - 02 Oct 2020
Aged 83, is peacefully awaiting the return of his Savior, Jesus Christ. The, "-" in his birth and death dates is his life, and he deserves so much more than a, "-". He was in the U.S. Army for 4 years in the same Unit as Elvis. He was a member of the Ormond Beach Civitan club. I remember him dragging me with him to sell those awful fruit cakes before Christmas. His most beloved public service was as a volunteer Florida Highway Patrol man. He served over 20 years.
He was also husband to Martha Ann Mayo Little Hullighan, who preceded him in death. He was father to 3 children, Paul Little, Cathy Mosseller (Little) and his favorite child, Karen West (Little- I told him for years I would put that in his Obituary. It always made him laugh.) He was also husband to Ginny Little (Smith) and step father to Denise Huckaby (Blythe). He was Pop-Pop to Justin Huckaby, Todd Huckaby and Tim Huckaby, whom he was proud to watch grow into fine young men. He has more grand kids and great grand kids, but sadly he never really knew them as they live so far away.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held once the Covid pandemic threat is more manageable. I am grateful to God Almighty his suffering from Alzheimer's was brief, only 2 years. But he endured that disease with grace and humility.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
