Carl W. Baumann
May 7, 2019 - Nov. 21, 2019
Hi, I'm Carl, I was born near Monticello, Iowa to Swiss immigrants, with two sisters and eventually a brother. Farming made me realize that life and work were synonymous. I spent many a day plowing behind a team of horses. Probably has something to do with my life-long love-affair with wheels, bicycles, motorcycles, cars and anything to get me away from farming! Uncle Sam helped with that. Next thing you know, I'm loading bombs on aircraft in the way North Atlantic. After WWII and a brief foray into wed lock, resulting in my first-born son, Jerry, I did some bomber aircraft construction and some CCC camp work, but my love of wheels was strong and I got into the service station business. It was working out pretty good, too. Met the love of my life, Betty, and we had my second son, Craig in 1950, plus a motorcycle, two cars and a Phillips 66 Station! I sometimes wonder how that would have turned out because next thing I know, I'm on a troop ship, heading to the Korean War! Yep! Bombs again! Only this time, they are being dropped on me! Made it through that, got home enough to have a daughter, Carla in 1953 and was assigned to a bomber base in Mt. Home, Idaho. Got pretty good at re-fitting B-52's during the cold war of the 50"s--More bombs! Then at 37 and with a pretty beat up body, I decided to leave the Air Force, eventually, with a 100% disability. Time for some life charges! First order of business, let's get out of these snowy mountains, had family in Florida, so here we come! Hooked up my 2-year-old 55 Chevy to our 40-foot, 5-ton trailer and pulled it to Florida...BIG ADVENTURE! Settled in Daytona Beach, in 1958. Have seen a lot of changes, opened a watch repair business and Betty became a nurse at Halifax Hospital and later private duty, plus becoming proud parents of our last daughter, Connie, in 1962. Timex put me out of the watch repair business and my consummate love of wheels took me to the delivery driver/chauffeur business for the rest of my working days. Driving wasn't working, driving was fun! I really miss driving...We eventually retired to a smaller home my son built on his place in the country. And that's the nuts and bolts of my life. However, the rest of the story, my body and soul, my strength and conviction come from a different source. After being in the war machine, especially bombs, for the most of my formative years, now with a young family, I turned a little introspective. Is there a God? Does he even care about mankind? Investigating religion provided no answers, except that I couldn't afford to buy my way into Heaven, or out of Hell. Just started reading my Bible, sounded real and good, just needed help putting it together. And help came in the form of a couple who knocked on our door and asked if we had questions about God! Who he was, his name, his plan for mankind, all of which were contained in his Book - the Bible. Boy, did I have questions! I really put them through the wringer. No softsell here! I was a hardened skepic! And while our life didn't need "turning around", it sure has given it relevancy, a morality and a very bright future. That's right! Despite world conditions and the state of mankind, a simple step by step examination of the Bible will provide irrefutable proof for all mankind (John 3:16, John 17:3). And again, I didn't find the answers in mainstream religion, for good reason (Matthew 7:13-14). Within the span of less than an hour, the witness couple explained that God has a name - Jehovah and that he and his son, Jesus Christ, have always had a plan to reinstate their original purpose for mankind, the true condition of the dead and what the living need to do to achieve his approval. I don't want to spoil the plot of the story here. You'll have to read the Book! Ha! And if you need a little help (like I did) talk to any one of Jehovah's Witnesses. You'll never be sorry and you can thank me later. Well, I guess if you're reading this, I'm dead. No worries, don't grieve for me. I tried my best to fight the fine fight for God - Jehovah & Country (2 Timothy 4:7), and I really could use a little rest! While I will miss all my family & friends for now, mostly I'll miss Betty, my wife & faithful companion of almost 71 years. Love You!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019