Carl W. Baumann
May 7, 1920 - Nov. 21, 2019
Carl, age 99.5! died peacefully at his home in New Smyrna with family by his side, following 2 recent minor strokes. He was not in pain nor did he have paralysis. Carl was born & raised in IA by his parents, who were Swiss immigrants. He had 2 sisters, Maxine & Lillian (now deceased), & 1 brother, Harry (Barbara), IA. He married Betty Barger on Jan. 2, 1949 (almost 71 years!). He has 4 children: Jerry, IA (deceased on 12/10/19), Craig (Andrea), New Smyrna, Carla (Bill) Mathews, Pt. Orange & Connie (Craig), Gallup, Jax. These gave him 6 grandchildren: Sandy (Mike), AR, Beth Anne (Jason), TN, Casey (Judy), Caleb (Crystal), both of FL & Erica and Michael, Jax. He also has 5 great grandchildren: Spencer, Jessica, AR, Zane, Chloe & Isla, TN. While in the military in Mt. Home, ID, Betty and Carl began a free, systematic home Bible study with Jehovah's Witnesses, getting ALL their questions about life, family & God's purpose to make earth a Paradise again without the unrighteousness. Carl was baptized in 1958, 61 years ago! In that same year, they moved to FL. He & his family attended the Kingdom Hall, then on Madison Ave., Daytona, then on to Hand Ave., Ormond, then Madison Heights, Daytona, then they helped clear the land & build the Daytona, Colfax one in '73. Later, they helped with the Clyde Morris one, & the 2 in New Smyrna. He was so happy to serve as an elder in most of the above. He also LOVED the ministry and helped many to understand and love the Bible's message of hope, & to get on the road to "everlasting life". Matt. 7:13, 14. Because he had young children, he worked at some home based jobs, Amway, reflexology & watch repair. This allowed Betty to attend Mary Karl College to get her LPN degree! Later, he worked delivering for Eli Witt, & lastly worked for Zayre's gas station. He lived a FULL, content, & happy life. Now, he is as Lazarus was, asleep, awaiting Jesus to wake him up. John 11. As he used to teach, he is a dead soul, (Ezekiel 18:4), & is unconscious in the grave, resting in peace. Eccl. 9:5, 10. So he is not missing us, but we are missing him! We look forward to welcoming him back in the earthly resurrection as the Bible promises for those in God's memory. John 5:28, 29. Soon, no more pain, sorrow or death! Rev. 21:4. We invite you to go to the free website JW.ORG & enjoy 100's of songs, videos & the Bible and publications. There are over 1,000 languages available there! No one will contact you. Do this to show your appreciation for Carl or contact JW's. This is urgent as the Bible shows we're living deep into the last days, Matt. 24, before God cleanses the earth of people not "rightly disposed." Act 13:48. We want to thank Dr. Hwang's office, the VA Clinic, especially Crystl-Urology & Halifax Hospice for their services this last month. Also, we thank so many for the lovely food, flowers, gifts, cards & support. Lastly, this is to announce it's finally been decided NOT to have a memorial service for Carl.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019