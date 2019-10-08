|
|
Carl W. Bence
October 6, 2019
Carl W. Bence, age 71, of Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly of Clymer, Pennsylvania, passed away on October 6, 2019. He is the son of the late Harry and Betty Thompson Bence. He is survived by his brothers, Harry and William of Ormond Beach, Florida; his sisters, Roxie (Frank) Berzansky of Blairsville, Pennsylvania and Connie L. (William) Wolff of Brush Valley, Pennsylvania, numerous nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Carl was a graduate of Penns Mann High School and St. Louis University. He was an Army sergeant who served two tours during the Vietnam War. After his career in the music industry, he earned his degree in Mortuary Science and became a co-owner of their family business, Bence Funeral Homes, Inc. in Clymer, Pennsylvania. One of his many passions was the care of his beloved Bonsai trees. Carl devoted his life to his parish by volunteering his time in various ministries. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brendan's Catholic Church,1000 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32176, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00am with Father Tom Barrett and Father James Queen officiating the service. Interment will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania. The family requests donation be made to St. Brendan's outreach or to your local food pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019