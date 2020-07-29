Carla Marie Surrency Jarosz
July 13, 1950 - July 24, 2020
Carla Marie Surrency Jarosz, 70, of Bunnell, Florida, passed away on July 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 13, 1950 in Ormond Beach, Florida to the late Carl and Nettie Pearl Surrency (Norton). She graduated from Bunnell High School. She was parts and service manager for many years with local dealerships in Flagler County, after which in 1987 she purchased the NAPA Auto Parts Store in Palm Coast and owned it for 10 years. She then went to the work for Bunnell NAPA Auto Parts Store for several more years before finally retiring. Carla enjoyed sewing and had various sewing machines. She also enjoyed gardening and fishing. Carla won the very first fishing tournament in Palm Coast. She will be remembered for her love of animals and the dedication she had to her family. Carla was preceded in death by her grandson, George A. Jarosz IV; siblings, Shirley Futch, Judy Grubbs. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, George A. Jarosz Jr.; children, George A. (Heather) Jarosz III, Yvette "Missy" Jarosz; grandson, Brad (Tayla) Bond; siblings, Jean (Cleon) Lambert, Pat Chaney, Bubba Surrency and Lori Caso and many more loving relatives and friends. Donations in her memory may be made to Flagler Humane Society, www.flaglerhumanesociety.org
Donations in her memory may be made to Flagler Humane Society
