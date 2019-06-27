|
|
Carleton Albert Wing
06/18/1933 - 6/24/2019
Carleton A. Wing, 86, of Palm Coast, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019. He was born in Winterport, ME to Viola Day and was raised by his maternal-grandparents Lamphier. He served in the Air Force SSgt from 1953 to 1957. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for General Electric in NY, Alabama and Massachusetts for 37 years. He is survived by is devoted second wife, Arlene Wisneski Wing. He shared 47 loving years with his wife, June D. Wing (predeceased) and is survived by their children; Brenda Wing Olson (Eric) of Downingtown, PA; Richard Wing (Sandra) of Delray Beach, FL; Patricia Wing Hein (Woody) of Marietta, GA; Carol Gallant (Richard) of Colorado Springs, CO and JoAnn Meyer (Jeff) of Watertown, WI. He cherished his 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 stepchildren, 4 step grandchildren and his extended military family. He was a beacon that showed kindness, love, strength and always searched for a bargain. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 2, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL. The family can be greeted starting at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the Florida National Guard Foundation https://floridanationalguardfoundation.org
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019