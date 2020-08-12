Carley "Carl" Baker Walters

02/05/1948 - 07/13/2020

Carley "Carl" Baker Walters, sunrise 02/05/1948 in Homestead, Florida, the son of Grady and Louise (Jones) Walters, sunset 07/13/2020 in Ormond Beach, Florida, age 72. Carl is survived by his daughters Jesaca Walters and Dolaina Thomsen, grandchildren Jordan Walters and Paige (Thomsen) Magliulo, brother Jimmie Lee Walters and his wife Willa Walters, nephew Chris Walters, niece Callie (Walters) Barkevich, a great niece and two great nephews, longtime assistant and technician Kathy Finstad, and lifetime best friends Rane Espinoza and Dennis Howell. Carl was a man of action who loved playing golf with his many great friends, fishing at his secret spots, exploring nature parks on the family kayaks, spending time in his garden, traveling for work and pleasure, and wining and dining at the best restaurants. He was a generous man who would do whatever he could for whomever he could help. Carl began his career as a barber in the Navy but segued into the hair replacement industry and started his own business that he ran successfully for 46 years. Carl was a widower to his late wife Fay (Bottomly) Walters, a former model and master hairstylist, who passed in 2016 after over 40 years together. Carl and Fay built their business by creating a familial atmosphere for clients, providing the most personalized service and products, and by treating each and every client with genuine care, becoming true friends for many years. Carl served on the Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce and was very passionate about supporting fellow small businesses in town. Carl may be gone but his legacy of kindness, empathy, and positivity will live on through all of us.



