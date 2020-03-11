|
Carlos Eduardo Hawkins
Nov. 25, 1968 - March 1, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. Carlos Eduardo Hawkins, 51, Orlando, FL., who passed on Sunday, March 1, 2020 will be 1 PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. David Strapp, Pastor, Officiating. Visitation will be from 11 AM until service time at the church on Friday. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Carlos was born on November 25, 1968, in Daytona Beach, FL, to Charles E. (deceased) and Marilyn Atkins Hawkins. As an infant, he was christened in Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church and was later baptized after moving to Orlando, FL. Carlos attended school and played football in Seminole and Orange Counties. He later enrolled in Job Corps where he earned his GED and certificates in Postal Services and Firefighter. After Job Corps, he married Adriana Claudia Pascual of Buenos Aires, Argentina. His favorite past times included reading, watching documentaries on religion, science and history, spending time with his family and friends and cooking. He is survived by his wife, Claudia; his devoted mother, Marilyn Atkins Hawkins; his loving sister, Quiya Hawkins Schreiber; niece, Taneysha Schreiber; nephew, Branden Schreiber, U.S. Army, Qatar; two uncles, Archie Atkins (Makiba) and Johnnie Hawkins and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends. RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020