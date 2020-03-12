|
|
Carlos L. Bell
Jan. 1, 1973 - March 2, 2020
A Memorial Service for Mr. Carlos L. Bell (Champagne), 47, Daytona Beach, who passed on March 2, 2020 in Orlando, FL, will be 11 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Powerhouse Church of God In Christ Ministries with Superintendent Raymond Carswell, pastor, officiating and Pastor Patrick Harding, New Mt. Zion M.B. Church will deliver the main eulogy . Carlos received a call for an offer he couldn't refuse, he knew that his work down here was done. He was called by a much higher power, bigger and better than any other. Carlos L. Bell (Champagne) was born on January 1, 1973 in Miami, FL. He attended the Miami-Dade County public schools. Several years ago Carlos made Daytona Beach, his home. He was a loving spirit that was loved by many and is truly missed by a multitude. He had such a huge love for music, people and for giving back within the community in various capacities, such as volunteering with Feeding the Homeless. Carlos (Champagne) is survived by his mother, Rollie Bell-Bryan; father, Charles W. Bell; brothers, Charles Bell, Cartez Bell and Owen Bryan; aunts, Blondell Smith Fennell, Boysie Smith-Walden, Marjorie Smith Rayam, Virginia Smith Jackson, Yvonne Cook Scott, Delores Hall,; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020