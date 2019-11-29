|
Carlos Manuel Esquivel
11/2/1938 - 11/23/2019
Carlos Manuel Esquivel, 81, of DeLand, FL, passed from his earthly home to his eternal home on Saturday, November 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of DeLand on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery and reception will follow burial at the Family Center of the First Baptist Church of DeLand. Carlos was born on November 2, 1938, in Jutiapa, Guatemala. He was married to Ligia C. Esquivel for 51 years. He was a faithful preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife Ligia C. Esquivel, his children Claudina Pennell, Walda Jakab and Carlos D. Esquivel; eight grandchildren, grand-daughter-in-law, one great-granddaughter, son-in-law Dan Pennell and daughter-in-law Margo Esquivel.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the church body of the Iglesia Bautista Betania and the First Baptist Church of DeLand for all their love and support. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019