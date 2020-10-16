Carmelita A. Baehm

June 27, 1939 - October 14, 2020

Pittstown, NY - Carmelita A. (DeRubertis) Baehm, 81, formerly of Troy, NY and more recently Port Orange, FL, died peacefully Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family, following a long but courageous battle with cancer. Born in Troy, NY June 27, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John and Jennie (Gentile) DeRubertis and for over 58 years the wife and best friend of Donald W. Baehm of Port Orange, FL, who survives. Carmelita was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy, NY and the Mildred Elley Business School in Albany, NY. Throughout her adult life, Carmelita enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her family, and caring for her husband and home. After relocating to Florida and becoming a two-time survivor of breast cancer, she joined with several other women to form the "Bosom Buddies," a women's health education information and support group in the Port Orange community. Additionally, she was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a communicant of the Church of the Epiphany of Port Orange, FL. In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Mary and Bill Dunham of Charlotte, NC, Lisa and Peter Gardenier, and Michele and Bill Murray both of Pittstown, NY; a sister, Margaret "Peggy" O'Connor of Troy, NY; seven grandchildren, Meaghan Dunham, Chad (Jessica) Dunham, Lauren (Joe) Marchese, Brendan Dunham, Rachael Murray, Benjamin Gardenier, and Ryan Murray; her cousin Michaelina DeRubertis, who was her maid of honor and several nieces and nephews including Mary Lourdes Genevive and Patty O'Connor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister and two brothers-in-law, the late Mary Theresa "Mem" and George Genevive, and Daniel O'Connor. A private Funeral Mass for Carmelita will be celebrated by Fr. James Brisbin at The Church of the Holy Name in Boyntonville, NY at the convenience of the family following the current NYS Health Department COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Burial will be held at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery. The Baehm family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff who assisted in the care of Carmelita. In their honor and Carmelita's memory, memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or Church of the Holy Name, 33 Simmons Rd., Hoosick Falls, NY 12090.



