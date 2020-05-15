Carol A. Davis
June 11, 1941 - May 14, 2020
Carol A. Davis, 78, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 14, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Carol was loved by everyone in her community and her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. Carol was born in Kittery, Maine, to Mary and Philip "Bing" Adams, on June 11, 1941. She was one of 14 children in a very close and loving family, 10 of whom are still living. As the eldest daughter, she regularly helped her mother with her younger siblings. Her father, Bing Adams, was founder of the Kittery Trading Post, where Carol and many of her siblings were employed through the years. Carol graduated at the top of her class from Robert W. Traip Academy in 1959, and married Wayne Thomas Loring in 1960, raising their four children in Kittery. In 1978, she and her children moved to Central Florida, where she began a professional career as a Trust Officer with SunTrust Bank. Upon her retirement in 2006, she moved to New Smyrna Beach. Carol enjoyed an active retirement with family and friends. Her passions included leading water aerobics, playing Mahjong, cruising and traveling the world. She loved family get-togethers, especially her favorite trip to Tahiti with her mother and sisters, and the annual family reunions in Maine, where she was surrounded by her siblings and their extended families oftentimes numbering more than 100 relatives. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church and served on several committees at her church and within the community. Carol always made time for everyone and was known for her limitless generosity to those in need through her support to many Catholic charities and several nonprofit organizations. Carol is survived by her four children and their families, Michelle Loring Smith and Jeffrey Smith of Lebanon, Maine; Wayne Michael Loring and Leslie Snavely of Boca Raton, Florida; Denise and Jeff Crawford of Winter Park, Florida; Melanie Winters of Chuluota, Florida; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband Wayne and her parents. Memorial service will be Friday May 22nd, 11 am, Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Human Service Ministry at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in her memory. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.