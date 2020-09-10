Carol A. DennisNov. 27, 1945 - Sep. 8, 2020Carol A. Dennis, a life-long educator and musician, died unexpectedly on September 8, 2020 at the age of 74. Carol is survived by her son, Daniel Dennis, his wife, Andrea Dennis, and their daughter, Maisie Dennis. She is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Daniel R. Dennis Jr. After her husband's passing, she enjoyed spending most of her time with her beloved canine companion Maggie. Carol was born in Martinsville, Virginia on November 27, 1945 to Ira and Hazel Adkins. She graduated from James Madison University and worked as an elementary education teacher and media specialist in the Volusia County School system for more than 25 years. Carol married Daniel R. Dennis Jr. of Danville, Virginia in 1967. Their only son Daniel was born in Gainesville, Florida in 1976. Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was also a classically trained organist, who served Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand for many years as a choir member and church service organist. Carol enjoyed cooking, reading, serving her church, visiting the beach, and especially loved spending time with her granddaughter. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Carol wished to spend eternity with her husband, who was previously cremated. As someone who constantly looked out for her family and friends, services will not be held to protect those she loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's honor to any school, as education and helping others were extremely important to her.