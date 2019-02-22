|
|
Carol Ann Hendricks (nee McIntire)
May 17, 1945 - February 16, 2019
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our mother, beloved grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many.
Born in Brunswick, Maine, Carol grew up in Florida, her family settling in New Smyrna Beach in the early 1960s. It was in this beautiful little town where she would meet and marry her beloved Joe "Red" Hendricks. Married for almost 50 years, Joe and Carol built a life together, having two children, Kelly and April, and settling in a little white house on the idyllic piece of land they always referred to as "the homestead".
She will be remembered as a gracious southern lady, kind and compassionate beyond words, and the giver of the best, warmest hugs. Warm and funny at all times, she would connect with people wherever she went and, as we say here in the south, never met a stranger.
She is survived by her son Kelly and wife Elisa, daughter April and husband Craig, and 4 grandchildren — Hailey, Jordan, Jack and Emmie — whom she adored and who all loved her beyond measure. She also leaves behind her sister Robin, brother Scott, sister Nancy and many nieces and nephews and their families; all of whom held a special place in her heart.
Loved and adored by so many, she will always be with us in a lifetime of wonderful memories.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 26 at 12:00 PM at the Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 South Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach. Internment to follow at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery. Friends will be received on Thursday, February 26 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019