|
|
Carol Ann Mondello
Sept. 27, 1943 - Jan. 28, 2020
A memorial service celebrating the life of Carol Ann Mondello, 76, who passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, will be held at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Carol was born on September 27, 1943 in White Plains, New York to the late Charles and Josephine (Heintzen) Conklin. She moved to Palm Coast in 1998 from Mahopac, New York. Carol worked as a secretary for General Foods. She was a member of The Italian American Club and the Yacht Club. She loved bingo, playing cards, hanging out with grandkids and family, cruising and "getting the tea!" Carol is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Nick Mondello of Palm Coast, FL; son, Nicky Mondello and his wife Stephanie of Mahopac, NY; daughters, Tina Goldstein and her husband Mike of Brewster, NY, Tracy Umpenhour and her husband Charley of Bunnell, FL; brother, John Conklin of Palm Coast, FL; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Stephen, Kristina, Jerome, Ashley, Lauren, Nick, Thomas, Savannah, Hannah, Mark, Mike; great grandchildren, Victoria, Liliana, Jack, Brooke, Aubrey, Madison; and her dog Mia. Carol is preceded in death by her brother, Butch Conklin and sister, Nancy Shea. The family of Mrs. Mondello entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020