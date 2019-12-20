|
|
Carol Ann Richards
Jan. 20, 1939 - Dec. 19, 2019
Carol Ann Richards (80) of Port Orange, Florida, formally of Syracuse, NY., went to be with the lord surrounded by her family on December 19, 2019. Carol was born January 20, 1939 in Watertown, NY to Carl and Gladys Gotham. After graduating from Central Square High School she went to work for Onondaga Savings Bank where she met the love of her life Phillip Richards. After meeting Phillip they went on to be married for 60 years of wedding bliss. Carol sold Avon for many years while raising and running their 5 children. After years she went to work for Reliable Machine Shop of Syracuse, N Y as a bookkeeper. Carol and Phil were avid travelers, cruising through out the world making wonderful memories. She enjoyed golf and rooting on Syracuse Basketball. Carol belonged to the Tanglewood Red Hatters were she enjoyed many adventures and girls luncheons. Carol was on the board of directors as secretary at Tanglewood for many years. Carol Ann Richards was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Phillip H Richards. Her parents Carl and Gladys Gotham. A brother Albert Gotham. Carol is survived by Debra (Scott) Hayden of Port Orange, Fl.,. Phillip (Deborah) Richards of Yorktown, Va., Mark (BillieJoe) Richards of Port Orange Fla., Barbara (Rocco) Busco of Port Orange, Fl., Ronald Richards of Syracuse, NY. She is survived by the light of her life her 10 grandchildren and 6 (+1 on the way) great grandchildren. Services for Carol are 11 am at Baldwin Funeral Home for family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or Hospice of Port Orange.
