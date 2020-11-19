Carol Brantley
12/20/1940 - 11/18/2020
Carol Brantley, 79 passed away November 18, 2020 at Rose Manor ALF in DeLand, where she had been lovingly taken care of for the last 8 years. She was born on December 20, 1940 in Middletown, Ohio. Carol was a server, having worked at the Log Cabin Restaurant, Hi Ho Silvers and for 13 years at the Holiday House. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Brantley and daughter Holly Brantley Rainville. She is survived by her son Anthony (Angela)Brantley of Winter Springs; daughter Lana (Lloyd) Petro of DeLand; and grandchildren Lance (Bre) Petro, Ian Brantley and Henry Kokenzie. A Gathering of Friends will be held on Monday, November 23rd from 5-7pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.