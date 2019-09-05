|
|
Carol Foote
Dec. 25, 1935 - Aug. 28, 2019
Carol Foote of Port Orange FL passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. Carol was born December 25,1935 in Liverpool England. Carol always said how she enjoyed having a Christmas birthday because everyone was always happy and celebrating. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Joan, her sister Joan and Carol's daughter Sandra Groves who was a Hospice RN. Carol came to the USA in 1963 with her husband Raymond and their three children. Carol worked for PBS before her career as a travel agent. After leaving the travel agency Carol became VP of Pharmex. In 1984 Carol married Richard Foote and moved to Florida. Together they enjoyed traveling and travelled to many places in the world. Along with traveling Carol's passion was dancing, how she loved to dance! Carol is survived by her son David Groves of Windham CT, her daughter Tanya Groves of Port Orange, FL, Carol's sister Yvonne Gaines of Newport News, Virginia seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating Carol's life will be held on September 10, 2019 3:30-5:30 at the Halifax Health Hospice Chapel located at 3800 Woodbriar Trail Port Orange,
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019