Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Carol G. (Kalomira) Srewart


1948 - 2019
Carol (Kalomira) G. Stewart, 71, of Port Orange passed away Thursday November 21, 2019. She was born June 3, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Helen (Caros) Stamos. Carol was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and the Jewish Hospital of Nursing in Cincinnati. She became a nurse anesthetist and worked in many hospitals. She and her husband moved to Port Orange in 2010 where she was a member of the Port Orange Christian Church and the Christ Church of Port Orange. Carol enjoyed painting, home decorating and travel. She is survived by her husband, George H Stewart, her two sons, Spencer Jonson (Kate) and Jason Bittner (Casey), three grand daughters, Grace Jonson, Emily and Aimee Bittner also by a brother, Tom Stamos of Reno, Nevada. A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Christ Church of Port Orange, 2421 Tomoka Farms Rd, Port Orange, FL 32128.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
