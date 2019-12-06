Home

Carol G. Stewart


1948 - 2019
Carol G. Stewart
June 3, 1948 - November 21, 2019
Carol G. Stewart, 71, of Port Orange passed away Thursday November 21, 2019. She was born June 3, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Helen (Carol) Stamos. Carol was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati. She became a Nurse Anesthetist and worked in many hospitals. She and her husband moved to Port Orange in 2010 where she was a member of the Port Orange Christian Church and the Christ Church of Port Orange. Carol enjoyed painting, home decorating and travel. She is survived by her husband, George H Stewart, her two sons, Spencer Jonson (Kate) and Jason Bittner (Casey), three grand daughters, Grace Jonson, Emily and Aimee Bittner also by a brother, Tom Stamos of Reno, Nevada. Dear cousin of John Henry(Marcia) of Port Orange and Helen Byrum of Overland Park, K. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Christ Church of Port Orange, 2412 Tomoka Farms Rd, Port Orange, FL 32128. Online memories may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
