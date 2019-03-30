|
Carol Galbreath
7/13/1946 - 3/28/2019
Carol Ann Galbreath, age 72, of Edgewater, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in East St. Louis, Illinois, she came to this area in 1947.
Mrs. Galbreath was a 1964 graduate of New Smyrna Beach Senior High School, where she played in the band and was a member of the Beta Club. Later, she attended Florida Technical College. She was president and treasurer of Day-5 Boats of Edgewater, was a nanny for children and was affiliated with Granny Nannies.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Richard "Dick" Galbreath; son, Dr. Michael Galbreath and his wife, Amy, of Cape Coral; grandchildren, Megan Galbreath of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Hannah Galbreath of Cape Coral. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, David John Faust, and parents, Fred and Ann Faust.
Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday April 6, 2019 at Grace Way Bible Church, 701 Woodley Avenue, Edgewater, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Halifax Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019