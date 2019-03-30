Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Galbreath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Galbreath

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Galbreath Obituary
Carol Galbreath
7/13/1946 - 3/28/2019
Carol Ann Galbreath, age 72, of Edgewater, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in East St. Louis, Illinois, she came to this area in 1947.
Mrs. Galbreath was a 1964 graduate of New Smyrna Beach Senior High School, where she played in the band and was a member of the Beta Club. Later, she attended Florida Technical College. She was president and treasurer of Day-5 Boats of Edgewater, was a nanny for children and was affiliated with Granny Nannies.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Richard "Dick" Galbreath; son, Dr. Michael Galbreath and his wife, Amy, of Cape Coral; grandchildren, Megan Galbreath of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Hannah Galbreath of Cape Coral. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, David John Faust, and parents, Fred and Ann Faust.
Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday April 6, 2019 at Grace Way Bible Church, 701 Woodley Avenue, Edgewater, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Halifax Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now