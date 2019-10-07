|
|
Carol Jaede Creamer
Feb. 13, 1924 - Sep. 25, 2019
Carol Jaede Creamer, age 95, of Ormond Beach, FL, died peacefully September 25, 2019 with family by her side. Carol was born on 2/13/24 to Esther and Henry Zimmerman in Newark, NJ. Carol attended Newark schools and graduated from Barringer High School. She also attended secretarial school. Carol's greatest joy was her family and being a mother and grandmother. Throughout her life she was active in her church, enjoyed dancing, swimming, and amateur theater, both as an actress and a director in community productions. She worked as a church secretary. Carol was predeceased by husbands E. William Jaede, Jr. and James Creamer, sister Dorothy Wylde, brother Harry J. Zimmerman, and grandson Keith David Wall. Carol is survived by partner and best friend Hoobert "Hoot" Huhta, sons Kenneth W. Jaede (Lynn Manzi) and Mark G. Jaede (Kathy Bies-Jaede), daughter Elise C. Wall (Ed), six grandchildren, a niece, three nephews, and a great niece and nephew. A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019