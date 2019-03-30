Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Carol LaFlam
Carol Jean LaFlam

Carol Jean LaFlam Obituary
Carol Jean LaFlam
03/28/2019
Carol Jean LaFlam, 72, a resident of Port Orange, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 28, 2019. Carol was the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth Oldham. She is survived by her husband, Robert LaFlam; two sons, Robert Rawson of Daytona Beach, FL, Anthony Rawson of Trinidad, CO; step-daughter, Lori Thompson of Port Orange, FL; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her 3 sisters, Barbara Wheeler of Alexander, AR, Janice Rising of Agana, Guam, and Judy Kirkpatrick of Vallejo, CA and 1 step-daughter, Michelle Reddick of Alachua, FL. A Celebration of Carol's life with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . https://www.cancer.org/

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
