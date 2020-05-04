Carol L. Koscoe
Carol L. Koscoe
April 30, 2020
Carol L. Koscoe 56 passed away April 30, after her battle with cancer. Carol a loving Wife and Mother is survived by Brian, her husband of 36 years, Son Zachary and her brother Donald Chambers. Carol worked as a Secretary/Paralegal for the past 25 years at a Daytona law firm. Carol will be sorely missed by her family, friends, co-workers and church members. Services for Carol will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Halifax Humane Society, the P.A.V. , Our Lady of Hope Church, Port Orange Fl. or The American Cancer Society.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
