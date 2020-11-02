Carol M. HarlinDec. 29, 1923 - Oct. 29, 2020Carol M. Harlin, 96, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Mrs. Harlin was born in Augusta, GA to Juan and Eunice Montell. She worked at the Gulfport Army Air Base, Gulfport, MS for 3 ½ years and then in 1945 was selected for the first class of stewardesses with Eastern Air Lines after WWII. Carol became the first stewardess to be a flight attendant recruiter from 1964 until 1979. Over the years with Eastern Air Lines, she worked out of New York, New Jersey, Miami and Orlando, spreading her charm and magic like only Carol could do. She was a founding member and named first president of the Eastern Air Lines Silverliners Club where thousands of dollars have been raised for many worthwhile causes, all thanks in part to Carol. She was also a member of the Elks Ladies, Lodge #1557, New Smyrna Beach. In 1980 Carol moved from Orlando to New Smyrna Beach and was a travel agent for New Smyrna Travel where she escorted tour groups throughout the world. Survivors include her son, James S. Harlin of Ormond Beach; two daughters, Barbara Harlin of Daytona Beach and Marsha Wilson of Port Orange; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eastern Air Lines Captain Charles J. Harlin and a brother, Paul Montell. Graveside service will be 11 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach.