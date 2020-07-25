1/1
Carol Mae Denne
1941 - 2020
Carol Mae Denne
Nov. 14, 1941 - July 16, 2020
Carol Mae Denne, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Advent Medical Center, Daytona Beach. She was born November 14, 1941 in Niagara Falls, New York to Campbell and Dorothy (Morgan) Hills. Carol was an accomplished, prize winning artist and a world class, degreed, interior designer. She left her designing mark in many cities and countries throughout the years. Carol: -loved her family wholeheartedly; -loved music, dancing and had a fun loving, sense of humor; -was a cat lover, she was kind and generous, with a wonderful smile; -was a beach beauty; -collected antiques and all things beautiful, sweet and quirky; -was an amateur entomologist (bug collector); -was always stylish and always a lady; -had an unfailing attention to detail. Her family includes her husband and friend of over 40 years, William "Bill" Frank Denne Jr., of Ormond Beach, her children, Tim (Debbie) McAtee, Heather (David) Markson, Wendy (Jeff) Gaines, Shari (Jim) Caruso, Kelly (Brian) Maher, Marc Denne. Nine Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren. Carol's older brother Robert Hills passed on after serving 4 years in the US Military. Carol will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Please make any donations to: Halifax Humane in Daytona Beach, LPGA Blvd. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
