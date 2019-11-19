Home

Carol "GiGi" Roller


1945 - 2019
Carol "GiGi" Roller Obituary
Carol "GiGi" Roller
Oct. 1, 1945 - Nov. 14, 2019
Carol J Roller, 74, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Rochester, NY where she lived with her husband George until they moved to Ormond Beach in 1986. Carol has left behind her husband and two daughters Cara Brown and Stephanie Robertson, four grandchildren Kade Conner, Thomas and Kendal. She was a real estate agent and she loved spending time with her family, and her friends at the YMCA. She also enjoyed crafts in her spare time to raise money for St. Jude. Her wish was to have her ashes spread out to sea. So a private service will be held at a later date to respect her wishes. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to in her name which she was very compassionate about.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
