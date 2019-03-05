Home

Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Carole J. Farmer


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carole J. Farmer
01/19/1943 - 03/02/2019
Carole J. Farmer, 76, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away on Saturday March 2, 2019 at AdventHealth Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was born on January 19, 1943 in Danville, Illinois to the late Haldon and Florence DeNeal. Carole retired as a Sales Manager of Manufactured Homes and moved to Florida in 1997 from Peoria, Illinois. She loved dancing, reading and traveling. Carole was married to Sam J. Farmer for 8 years, living the life she always wanted. Survivors also include her three daughters, Susan (Dean) Meyer of Jonesboro, TX, Michele (Troy) Furman of Oviedo, FL and Tracey (Fred) Brown of Oviedo, FL; step-son, Sam (Faida) Farmer; step-daughter, Angela (Sebastian) Rooney of Orlando, FL; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Past Times Restaurant, 709 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
