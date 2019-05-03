|
|
Carole Pietschker
12/26/1942 - 04/07/2019
Carole Joyce Pietschker, 76, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Bronx, NY on December 26, 1942, a daughter to the late James and Charlotte McDermott. Carole celebrated her 55th anniversary with her loving husband, Chester Pietschker, whom she married in January 1964. She was a devoted mother to her three sons: James (Geraldine), Thomas (Tina), and Michael (Roxanne). She doted on her grandchildren: Larry, Lisa, Christopher, Scott, Samantha, Amber, Joseph, and great-grandsons, Oliver and Bryson. Carole's dedication to her family was beyond measure. She was kind, supportive, and giving. Her selflessness was the hallmark of her character. She was always willing to listen and offer support and encouragement. Carole enjoyed reading, gardening, anything related to butterflies, strawberry ice cream, and a good cup of tea. Carole had an unwavering faith in God and was an active member of her church's parish. She was cherished by many and will be dearly missed by all who know her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Carole's memory to AMVETS: https://amvets.org. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 with Pastor Jack Pladdys officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family of Mrs. Pietschker has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2019