Carole (Nelson) Schmieder
1934 - 2020
Carole Schmieder (Nelson)
01/23/1934 - 08/06/2020
Carole Schmieder (Nelson), 86, passed away peacefully in Palm Coast, FL on August 6, 2020.
Carole was born in Gary, Indiana, the 2nd child of John and Helen Baumgardner. Her sisters Shirley, Judy, Sherry, and Jan were her closest friends as was her brother Fred. Carole lived in Minnesota; Waukegan, Illinois; Sedalia, Missouri; Orange Park, Florida; and has been in Palm Coast, Florida for the past 19 years in her dream home at the beach. She made friends with everyone she met, bringing smiles, laughter, and comfort to strangers and friends alike.
She leaves behind 3 daughters: Debra (John) Evans, Susan (Walt) Egan, and Rebecca (Jim) Volkman; grandchildren: Jessica Volkman, Ashley (Brandon) Nesmith, Brandon (Amanda) Evans, and Carly Egan; and great-grandson, Michael Nesmith; many nieces and nephews and her most beloved friend, Bill Costigan.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
