Caroline L. Fasone
Nov. 22, 1927 - Sep. 30, 2019
Caroline L. Fasone, 91, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born November 22, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to her loving parents Louis and Julia Mauro. Psalm 23 - "The Lord is My Shepherd…" Mom lived her life graciously and lovingly. She loved everyone and always strived to be the best she could be; "A GOOD PERSON". Mom loved her family to the moon and back. She loved family gatherings and was always ready to host a party. Her heart was overjoyed with her granddaughter Lindsay and great grandson Atom. She was always happy and content with Jesus as her joy! She laughed at everything, especially of memories of our childhood plays, and escapades with her best friend Marie. They were "Lucy and Ethel". She enjoyed her friends and loved them unconditionally. Her smile lit up a room! Mom learned patience and loved God more and more. She was a Bible Study leader for Stone Croft Ministries for over 20 years. She truly walked her talk! She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. Mom never complained when she was dealt a challenge physically; the glass was always 1/2 filled! She strived to be the best person she knew how to be, and always said, "I WANT TO BE A GOOD PERSON". She had many, many friends and an active social life. When she became bedridden four years five months ago she would say "don't worry about me, I'm fine. I love being in bed." She was a saint! A pleasure to be around with a great sense of humor. She loved music; Italian songs, the Sound of Music, Mama Mia and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive". Caroline Fasone was a great mom who was supportive and always non-judgmental. She was a great mother-in-law and grandmother. Caroline was a graduate of COSÌ-College of Staten Island with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology with honors. She was the author of "Life Is A Bowl of Pits and I Got All The Cherries"; humorous, encouraging and spiritual; a light and joyful read. She was greeted into Heaven by her beloved son-in-law Pat and is survived by her husband Thomas (94) of 71 years, daughter Carolynn Clemente, son Thomas, granddaughter Lindsay, great grandson Atom and many friends and extended family. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews throughout the USA and her precious grand dog "Cosmo!" Remember her Smile! Remember her Spirit! I LOVE YOU MOM! The family has planned a Memorial Service to honor Caroline Fasone's life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1 pm at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home located at 548 Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019